Man charged in fatal Waterbury crash

WATERBURY — Milton Gooch, 80, is facing criminal charges following a fatal hit-and-run on December 12.

Waterbury police charged Gooch with felony evading and driving with a suspended license.

Police said the woman, identified by family as Geri LaPio, was hit near Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street at 6:30 a.m. before the vehicle fled the scene. LaPio was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of numerous injuries which included broken femur, a broken hip, and a skull fracture.

LaPio remained in the St. Mary’s intensive care unit until Thursday, December 14, when family members decided to move her to the Hospice Care Unit. She stayed there until about 2 p.m. Friday, when she succumbed to her head and neck injuries.