Milford PD investigating attempted abduction outside of Whole Foods

MILFORD — Police said they are investigating following an attempted abduction outside of Whole Foods early Wednesday afternoon.

Milford police said they received a call around 12:45 p.m., from a female employee of the Whole Foods located at 1686 Boston Post Road.

The woman told police she was taking a break outside of the store when a white male, in his 50’s with a scruffy beard showed up in an older white SUV/Van vehicle and tried to get her into the van.

She said she fought him off and escaped and then called police. Police said there was no surveillance video in the area where this happened. No other details have been released at this time.