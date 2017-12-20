× New London PD: Man charged following domestic dispute with girlfriend

NEW LONDON — Police said they have arrested a man following a domestic violence dispute with his girlfriend Tuesday.

New London police said around 5:17 p.m., the New London Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a male with a knife fighting another male in the area of Mill Street and Cole Street.

“Upon arrival on scene, police located two adult males and one female. All three parties upon contact appeared to have sustained minor injuries. All three were subsequently transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for medical treatment,” said police.

Police said no knife was initially located.

Further investigation by police showed that one of the males, Charles Cantley, 30, had been involved in an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend.

Police said the second male attempted to intervene to stop Cantley from hitting his girlfriend. As a result, Cantley pulled a knife on the male and attempted to cut him.

Cantley is charged with two counts of breach of peace and was held on a $10,000 bond.