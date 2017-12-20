One injured in Bristol house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- One person was injured in a house fire late Tuesday night.

One woman was injured in the fire at 38 Colony St. Police officers arriving on the scene were able to pull the victim out of the home. The officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

"Police department and fire department responded here for a fire at approximately 11:30 p.m. this evening. They managed to get one victim out of the home. She was burned over a good percentage of her body and had smoke inhalation. She was transported by Life Star to Bridgeport burn center. The fire was knocked down, it was contained to one room. We are investigating the fire now for a cause only," Bristol Fire Marshal Robert Grimaldi.

There was only one person home at the time of the fire.