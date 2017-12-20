Police investigating officer involved shooting in Mansfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD -- A domestic disturbance call ended with officers firing their weapons at a suspect in Mansfield.

A section of Rt. 195 is closed Wednesday morning as police investigated.

State Police said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a domestic disturbance on Storrs Road, Rt. 195. When they approached the home, the suspect opened fire at troopers. The troopers returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was then detained and taken to an area hospital. No troopers were shot but police said he did receive a minor injury. Officers say this incident is still under investigation.

41.759246 -72.195342