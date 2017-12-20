× Police on the lookout for teen missing over a month from Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — A 17-year-old Naugatuck girl has been missing for a month and police are asking for help to find her.

Cassidy Leonetti was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 on Paddock Road in Meriden, when she was dropped off to attend the Rushford Program.

Leonetti is a Naugatuck resident but because she went missing from Meriden, the family reported her missing in that city.

Police think she might be living out of state, possibly in Pennsylvania. Because of ties she has in the Naugatuck area, police are hoping to develop leads that will help to find her and confirm that she is safe.

Cassidy is described as being 5’4″, weighing 125 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings with “PINK” written down one leg, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack with white polka dots.

Anyone with information on where Leonetti may be is asked to call police at (203) 729-5221.