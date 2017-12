× Route 20 in East Granby causing delays following tractor-trailer accident

EAST GRANBY – A tractor-trailer accident is causing delays to parts of Route 20 westbound.

State police said several injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Updated: Tractor Trailer Accident: EAST GRANBY – ROUTE 20 W/B IS ALTERNATING TRAFFIC AT EAST GRANBY RD because of Tractor Trailer… — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 21, 2017

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.