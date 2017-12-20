× Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Hartford woman

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for Phyllis Thompson who was last seen wearing a cream color sweater, blue blouse, blue jean skirt

and black shoes, Wednesday.

Hartford police describes Thompson as a black female who is 5’2″, 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.