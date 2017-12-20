× Silver Alert issued for missing Bristol teen

BRISTOL — Police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Tuesday.

Police said Evelyn Rodriguez, 13, of Bristol was last seen at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. They said she is described as a white, Hispanic, female, approximately 5’2”, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brownish-red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, burgundy pants and cream colored shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.