Teen saved after falling into mine shaft meets rescuers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The teenager who was saved after falling into a mine shaft in Jefferson County met his rescuers Tuesday, according to FOX31.
Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue, Golden Fire Department and Alpine Rescue all worked to save the 15-year-old on December 7.
He fell about 100 feet into a shaft near West Colfax Avenue and I-70 when the rope he was using to descend snapped.
It took crews about four hours to bring him to safety.
He is recovering from leg and other injuries.
39.580030 -105.266293