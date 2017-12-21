2018 Access Health CT deadline approaching soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut residents without health insurance are being urged to sign up for coverage before the state's midnight deadline Friday night.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman stressed Thursday how elimination of the health insurance mandate in the new Republican tax bill "doesn't have any bearing on next year'' and residents must be covered.

Access Health CT, the state's health insurance marketplace, has already signed up 106,000 people during this year's shortened open enrollment period. CEO Jim Wadleigh says enrollment appears to be on pace with last year's 110,000 sign-ups, despite confusion surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Customers can sign up or renew plans here or call 1-855-372-2428. Last-minute enrollees can also send an email or leave a voicemail with their contact information before the deadline.