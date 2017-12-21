Ansonia principal placed on administrative leave 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA – A principal in Ansonia has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

School officials said Ansonia High School Principal Terri Goldson has been placed on leave after allegations were made. An investigation is underway, according to the superintendent.

Goldson's leave happened the same time social media was buzzing about his alleged Twitter activity.

On his Twitter page, among more than 500 tweets from his account, under his "likes" tab, there is a pornographic video from November 6th.

Some Twitter accounts may have safety settings that prevent users from seeing the content of the post. Users could get a warning message that reads, “This tweet is not available because it includes potentially sensitive content.”

The superintendent was not clear if Goldson's Twitter activity had anything to do with his leave.

On December 19, Goldson posted to Facebook:

“There was a very inappropriate video with sexual content on my Twitter feed today. Please … be careful with social media.”

It is not clear who will fill-in for Goldson while the investigation is underway. An Ansonia native, who wished to remain anonymous, said Goldson's social media activity was not in his character, calling him a very stand-up guy.

"Surprised is not the word, I think its crap," she said. "He had to be hacked or somebody setting him up or something that can’t be true."

FOX61 went by Goldson's house but nobody was home. We left him a message for comment but have not heard back.

No other details have been released at this time. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.