Bus driver accused of sexually assaulting young girl

WOLCOTT — Police said a man who worked as a school bus driver, is due in court Friday on charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl for years.

Wolcott police said the victim – who is now 19 years old – told a therapist about what had happened to her between the ages of four and 12. The victim was then told to contact police.

Addona worked for New Britain Transit as a school bus driver, but was fired after his employer learned of the investigation. Police described Addona as an acquaintance of the victim and was not her bus driver.

Investigators said Addona admitted to visiting the girl’s home but he denies sexually assaulting her. He is charged with sexual assault in the first degree, harassment in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Addona is a resident of Wolcott and lives with his mother and brother.

He is being held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Waterbury Superior Court. Police ask if anyone believes they may have been assaulted with Adonna, to contact them.