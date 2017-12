Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- It was a joyful moment for several family and friends Thursday as numerous state troopers who were deployed to Puerto Rico, returned home.

13 members of the Connecticut State Police have been in Puerto Rico for the past month, helping the people of the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

The troopers, all elated to be home, admitted they've left a small part of their hearts in Puerto Rico.

The troopers are home!! pic.twitter.com/CmBeQuOw74 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 21, 2017

Changing of the guard! Connecticut State Troopers prepare to leave Puerto Rico as Massachusetts State Troopers arrive for duty. pic.twitter.com/kF5tF2j9Q1 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 19, 2017

After this morning’s roll call, troopers working in Puerto Rico headed out to patrol the town and responded to a no-injury crash and oil spill.

Troopers also met Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Ricardo Martinez. pic.twitter.com/fI7wyv7Zgn — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 16, 2017

A motorist shows his appreciation as troopers direct traffic in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/PTpBfSlvDy — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 13, 2017

While working in Puerto Rico, troopers found that it wasn’t only the people that needed food and water. pic.twitter.com/HPfrkiyRfM — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 12, 2017