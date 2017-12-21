Detectives develop ‘person of interest’ after double fatal Griswold house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRISWOLD -- State Police detectives have developed a "person of interest" in their investigation into a double fatal Griswold house fire.

Two people died in a house fire in Griswold that police said is apparently connected to a Glastonbury car fire.

Police said that at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday they were called to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire. No other injuries were reported.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death and the identities of the people found in the home have not been released.

A neighbor, Jessica Bower, woke up to bright lights and crackling. She called 911 and police and fire crews arrived a short time later.

State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive Wednesday morning. Their initial investigation found that vehicle to be associated to the house fire in Griswold but no other details were immediately available from police.

State police said on Thursday that detectives investigating the fire came across the person of interest, but provided no other details and did not say if that person was in custody.