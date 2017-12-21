× PD: 55-year-old female shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said a female victim was shot multiple times in New Haven Thursday night.

New Haven police said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m., in the area of 34 Greenwood Avenue. Police said Awilda Cirino was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said there is no description of any suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information valuable to investigators, is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6204.

Calls may be made anonymously.