PD: Man tried to sell drugs in lobby of Danielson probation office

DANIELSON — Eric Starr, 32, was arrested after police said he tried to sell drugs in the lobby of a Danielson probation office.

State police said on December 18 around noon time, State Troopers were dispatched to Danielson Adult Probation for a report of a client selling drugs in the lobby.

“Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by Probation Officers that a client, Eric Starr of Thompson, tried to sell heroin to other clients in the waiting area of the probation office. Starr was found to be in possession of “DABS”, suboxone and a hyperdermic needle,” said state police.

Starr was placed under arrest and transported to Troop D-Danielson.

Starr was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $5,000 bond. Starr is scheduled to appear at a Danielson court on January 3.