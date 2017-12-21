Tracking snow, freezing rain Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter has arrived and we don’t need to wait – we're already feeling it. It’s cold out there, setting the stage for a wintry mix on Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning to warn people about the chance for slick roads.

Most of the day Friday, especially the morning looks dry. There is a chance for a snow shower first thing in the morning in far northern Connecticut. Then an occasional mix of light snow, rain or sleet from time to time. The roads should generally be ok until Friday night.

Friday night we are concerned about a period of freezing rain which could form an icy glaze on untreated roads. This will be more of an issue inland and especially in the northern valley locations where icy spots could linger into Saturday morning. We don't think it will be enough ice to cause power outages. But it could make untreated roads slick.

The rain continues into Saturday. By evening some shoreline areas could warm-up near 50 degrees while Windsor Locks might only be in the middle 30s.

We get a breather on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Then a coastal storm just might deliver us a Christmas miracle. Our early call is for snow overnight Sunday into Christmas morning or midday. While this doesn't look like a big storm, accumulating snow is possible. This far in advance I can't rule out a wintry mix or rain but at this point snow is becoming more and more likely.

Temperatures plunge behind this storm with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows in the single digits and teens.

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Most of the day (especially the morning) will be dry with a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain from time to time. Highs: Low-mid 30s inland, Near 40 shoreline.

SATURDAY: Rain (icy spots might linger in the northern valley locations into Saturday morning) Highs: 30s northern CT, Near 50 southern CT.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mix sun and clouds. High: Near 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow likely in the morning, maybe through midday. Mix shore? High: Low-mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny, 20s.

