West Haven PD: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
WEST HAVEN — Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
West Haven police said the accident occurred on Derby Avenue and Yale Avenue and the person remains in critical condition.
Police have blocked off the area and drivers should expect lane closures as an accident reconstruction team continues this investigation.
No other details have been released.
41.270548 -72.946971