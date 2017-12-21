Woodbridge police looking for package thief

WOODBRIDGE — Woodbridge Police are searching for a suspect after police said numerous packages were stolen from homes on Wednesday.

Police said that between noon and 3 p.m., a number of packages were stolen from porches in Woodbridge. Security camera footage was obtained from one of the victims which shows a four-door Oldsmobile Alero with a spoiler and a plastic bag over the driver’s side window.

The car appears to have a Connecticut license plate.

The car was occupied by two people and the front seat passenger, a white man, left he car. He rang the doorbell, and when he thinks no one is home he takes the packages and places them inside the car.

All of the incidents took place in the area of Route 313 which connects New Haven to Seymour and Ansonia.

Police said they are working to identify the car and the people inside. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-287-2511 extension 113/118.