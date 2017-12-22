Angevine Tree Farm: 50 Years of Holiday Tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Cazden Brenner and Luchino Romano Gilna

Picking out a Christmas tree is a holiday tradition for many families. Some families buy artificial trees, while others choose pre-cut trees from their local fire station. However, nothing compares to the experience of cutting down your own at a good ole' fashion tree farm.

Angevine farm was founded in 1868 in Warren Connecticut, and for the last 50 years, families from around the area have been coming to celebrate the holiday season by cutting down their own Christmas trees.

"This has been a family tradition going back as far as I can remember" said Jake Kehrley, a long-time customer of Angevine Farm. "I remember getting into the car with my mom and dad, and I knew that was the start of the Holiday Season."

Cutting down your own tree is not the only fun thing to do at Angevine. You can indulge yourself with hot cocoa, fresh apple cider, or enjoy a barn filled to the brim with locally-made ornaments and holiday cheer.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.