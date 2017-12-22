× East Hartford PD investigating after man was found shot inside a car

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they said a man was found shot inside a car Friday afternoon.

East Hartford police said they received calls for shots fired at Holmes and Mill Street around 1:15. Police said when they arrived to a parking area, they found a man shot in a car.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital but his extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. No other details have been released at this time.