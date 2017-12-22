East Hartford PD investigating after man was found shot inside a car
EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they said a man was found shot inside a car Friday afternoon.
East Hartford police said they received calls for shots fired at Holmes and Mill Street around 1:15. Police said when they arrived to a parking area, they found a man shot in a car.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital but his extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. No other details have been released at this time.
41.763422 -72.612834