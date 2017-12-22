× East Haven PD: Officer involved in crash on I-95 South exit ramp

EAST HAVEN — An East Haven Police Officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 northbound by exit 52 on-ramp Friday night, and are looking for witnesses.

East Haven police said the accident occurred around 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of High Street and Laurel Street.

“The officer was en route to an emergency call at the time of the accident. The officer and the sole occupant of the other vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non- life threatening injuries,” police said.

Saturday morning East Haven Police requested that anyone witnessed the accident, they contact Sgt. Baxter of the Madison Police Department at 203-245-2721. The investigation is being conducted by Madison Police, because it involves an East Haven officer. Madison Police are part of the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team.