OLD LYME -- American cuisine with a Laotian flare in Old Lyme is on the menu for Foodie Friday.

Morning Glory Cafe serves up typical breakfast and lunch options but also has unique flavors from the owner's Far Eastern roots.

Sichanh Patana is originally from Laos and offers up the very dishes that he grew up eating.

Pho and pad Thai are staples for this hidden gem along with egg rolls that are made from a decades-old recipe that only his mother knows.

The atmosphere and scenery are just as good as the food. This cozy joint sits on a river bank (Lieutenant River) where the views are amazing.

Said Kerry J on Facebook, "fantastic Thai calamari, spring rolls, and the staff is gracious and fun!"

Patana and his staff work hard to make sure every customer feels like family.

