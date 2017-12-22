North Branford barn fire kills five animals

NORTH BRANFORD — An early morning barn fire in North Branford killed five animals.

The Fire Chief said the fire is now knocked down, and started in a 24×16′ shed. Four pigs and one cow died.

As of right now, the fire looks accidental, but they are waiting for the Fire Marshal to determine the cause.

There is a gofundme page set up by a family friend, who sent the following statement to FOX61.

“Our close family friend and fellow farmer Jim Ferraro suffered a total loss to his main barn and damage to adjacent barn. The losses of animals were devastating. In all 2 mother pigs each with a litter of six babies pigs was lost, 3 expectant mother pigs and a mother cow with a newborn baby calf. A gofund me pages is pending as we are trying to raise money to help replace this structure so the remaining animals on the farm will have shelter from the elements this winter and to help the Ferraro family mitigate their loss during this Christmas season.”