Snow/icy mix tonight; snow possible for Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day

This is quite an active weather that starts on one of the busiest travel days of the year, the Friday before Christmas weekend! First, if you are heading out this evening use caution and allow a little extra time (space between vehicles) as you might run into light snow, icy mix and freezing rain that will eventually change to plain rain Saturday. Temperatures inland remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, so patches of ice are certainly possible this evening and overnight. At the shore, I'm not expecting much icing as temps are above freezing. However even along the shore wet roads could also cause some slick spots.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state (not the shoreline) through Saturday morning.

Timing it out – Light snow and icy mix will be in place for the evening commute, which is why we’re concerned with temperatures inland hovering around 32. Just a few patches of ice will cause problems for folks getting home from work. Overnight, there will be a wedge of very cold air that will drain down the Connecticut River Valley keeping temps at or just below 32, which could cause upwards of a tenth of inch of ice to form and slick roads to continue overnight through early tomorrow morning. Any icing overnight will change to rain by tomorrow when temperatures moderate so it will be a wet issue, and not as slick.

Christmas Eve/Christmas Morning During the day on Christmas eve, there will be a lull in the action with dry conditions before more wintry weather returns at night. A second storm will quickly develop off shore and swipe us with a period of snow and possibly snow and rain along the shore for Christmas Eve after midnight through Christmas Morning. Stay tuned for details on the potential Christmas snow this weekend as lot can change before now and Monday.

THIS EVENING: Occasional light snow and icy mix. Temps in the upper 20s and low 30s (mid-upper 30s at shore)

SATURDAY: Early ice northern areas, otherwise rain. Highs: Low 40s

SUNDAY: Early sun, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance for Snow and snow rain mix late at night. Highs : 35-40.

CHRISTMAS: Snow in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 30s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. High: 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 20s

