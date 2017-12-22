List of closings and delays

Sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at age 82

Posted 2:46 AM, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:47AM, December 22, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 22: Sportscaster Dick Enberg arrives at Tony La Russa's 3rd annual Leaders & Legends Gala benefitting the Animal Rescue Foundation at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino on November 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Animal Rescue Foundation)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Dick Enberg, the sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Thursday. He was 82.

Engberg’s daughter, Nicole, confirmed the death to The Associated Press. She said the family became concerned when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday, and that he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

The family said it believes he had a heart attack, but is awaiting official word.

Related stories