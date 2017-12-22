Wintry mix Saturday morning, snow possible for Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state through Saturday morning.

Freezing rain continues to occur in areas where temps are struggling to rise above freezing. A changeover to an all rain event is expected, shutting down the concerns for ice by the noon hour. Drivers should exercise caution while driving, especially on poorly treated roadways.

Christmas Eve/Christmas Morning

During the day on Christmas eve, there will be a lull in the action with dry conditions before more wintry weather returns at night. A second storm will quickly develop off shore and swipe us with a period of snow and possibly snow and rain along the shore for Christmas Eve after midnight through Christmas Morning. Current accumulations are expected to remain light to moderate, with highest amounts in the Litchfield hills. The shoreline will be experiencing changeover to rain or a rain/snow mix, so accumulations will be minimal. Stay tuned for details on the potential Christmas snow this weekend as lot can change before now and Monday.

Last minute shopping?

Best to wait until after the freezing rain event ends. Conditions will significantly improve as temps warm up. If deciding to test the roads, exercise caution and expect to need extra time to get to your destination.

SATURDAY: Early freezing rain, changing to rain. Highs: Low 40s

SUNDAY: Early sun, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance for Snow and snow rain mix late at night. Highs : 35-40.

CHRISTMAS: Snow in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 30s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. High: 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 20s

