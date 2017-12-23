× 1 man arrested in connection with Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — One man is in police custody due to his connection with an early Saturday morning shooting.

At 1:55 a.m., officers patroling Washington Street heard gunshots in the area. Police said they saw a man with his hands in his sweatshirt pockets, acting suspicious on the street.

The suspect, Jeffrey Moultrie, was asked by police to take his hands out of his pockets. Moultrie, 28 of Norwalk, did not listen but he did drop a handgun onto the pavement while he fled from police.

After a short foot chase, Moultrie was caught and his handgun was recovered. Police said they discovered Moultrie to have one gunshot wound to his hip and was then transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Moultrie, a convicted felon, was released from the hospital and then taken into police custody. He is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with an officer.

Police also observed a car leaving a parking lot on Martin Luther King Drive a high speed. Officers were able to stop the car and found the man driving to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Police said that because of the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information could be released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call 203-854-3011.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com, Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)