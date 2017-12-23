× Fire causes significant damage to Newington Portuguese Club

NEWINGTON — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at the Portuguese Club Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that they received a call at 1:45 p.m. of heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the building on 730 North Mountain Road. The fire then spread to the second floor of the building.

The club was closed but a few people were inside at the time of the fire, preparing for an event. Firefighters said they were uninjured.

However, one firefighter was transported to the hospital after they twisted their ankle. Officials believe it was due to the ice on the ground.

The building took significant damage from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.