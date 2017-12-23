× Intersection in Ellington closed after car vs. pole collision

ELLINGTON — An four way intersection remains closed following a car crashing into two utility poles.

State police said that a car struck two poles at the four way intersection of Jobs Hill Road, Meadow Brook Road, and Muddy Brook Road.

No one was injured and there were no power outages caused by the down poles.

Eversource has crews on scene repairing the poles. The intersection will remain closed until the poles are fixed.

Police said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. tonight.