× Man fatally shot on Bridgeport street this morning

Police in Bridgeport are investigating the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

City spokesperson Av Harris says about 10 o’clock this morning a male was shot at the corner of Maple and Kossuth Streets. That’s on the city’s East Side. Harris says in a statement that the victim fell into a small deli and market on that corner after he was shot, and was dead when first responders arrived on the scene. Police are not releasing the victim’s identity yet.

his is a developing story; we’ll have the latest online, on the app, and on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11pm.