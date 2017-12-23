× Nathan Carman altered boat to sink it with mom on board, insurer says

CONCORD, N.H — Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and presumed death of his mother, made alterations to his boat “with the intention” of sinking it when his mother was on board, an insurer alleged on Friday.

According to the Boston Globe, the allegation was contained in a legal document filed in US District Court in Rhode Island by lawyers for the company that insured Carman’s boat, which sank in September 2016 when he and his mother, Linda Carman, were on board the vessel more than 100 miles offshore. They had set off from Point Judith, R.I.

Nathan Carman originally lived in Middletown.

