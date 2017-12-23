× Nearly $800,000 paid to settle Enfield police brutality lawsuits

NEW HAVEN — Newly released documents show nearly $800,000 was paid to settle lawsuits filed against the Enfield Police Department and former officer Matthew Worden.

The Hartford Courant reports 10 lawsuits were settled for a total of $792,500. All lawsuits involving Worden have been settled. Worden had been a patrol officer with Enfield for 10 years and was a K9 officer. He was fired by the department.

The newspaper reported Friday that Windsor resident Mark Maher received $250,000. Worden can be seen in dashcam video punching Maher at least three times while detaining him in 2014.

Zachary Trowbridge sued the town after he said Worden’s police dog bit him when he was leaving his home with his arms raised as police served a 2013 arrest warrant. Trowbridge, who now lives in Maine, received $27,500.

Barbara Crowley, received $125,000 after she said she was injured as Worden detained her outside the Mount Carmel Society in 2011.