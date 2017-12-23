× New Haven Police look to ID burglary suspect

NEW HAVEN — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a store theft.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, at the local AT&T store located on Whalley Avenue.

The suspect is a man and appears to have a chin beard. He was wearing a grey coat with a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject should please call the anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296 or the Service Division at 203-946-6304