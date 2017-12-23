× Sharing your icy morning pics & video: #Share61

Lots of people woke up to ice-covered cars and sidewalks this morning. What are you seeing where you live?

Use #Share61 on social media, or email your photos and videos to share61@FOX61.com and maybe we’ll use them on air. Be sure to let us know what town the images are from.

Check out the “skating” available on the roads in Newington.

Sheila from Rocky Hill shared this photo via Facebook. Check out the footwear!

Weather update from northeastern CT by a familiar face, HPD Deputy Chief Foley.

This mornings weather report and road conditions! pic.twitter.com/BKrEVQ7ZLU — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 23, 2017

Liz says be cautious – even right outside your door.