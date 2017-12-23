List of closings and delays

Sharing your icy morning pics & video: #Share61

Pretty thick layer of ice on my back deck in Wethersfield. Almost slipped walking the four feet to take this picture! @FOX61News #share61

Lots of people woke up to ice-covered cars and sidewalks this morning. What are you seeing where you live?

Use #Share61 on social media, or email your photos and videos to share61@FOX61.com and maybe we’ll use them on air.  Be sure to let us know what town the images are from.

Check out the “skating” available on the roads in Newington.

Sheila from Rocky Hill shared this photo via Facebook.  Check out the footwear!

Yep, that’s one of the neighborhood kids SKATING down the sidewalk! #genius #makethebestofthesituation #skatingdownhillonthedrivewaymademyheartstopthough #share61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weather update from northeastern CT by a familiar face, HPD Deputy Chief Foley.

Liz says be cautious – even right outside your door.

