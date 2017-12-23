West Hartford shoppers brave the icy conditions to finish holiday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Many people in West Hartford hit the roads to do last-minute holiday shopping.

"Watch the people in front of you because that's more of the danger that I find is someone not paying attention and you find yourself in a little fender bender," said Ted Woolsey, in Avon.

Many people said while the roads were icy, they still needed to get their holiday shopping done.

"A little crazy if you went slow I did notice a car spun out on the highway and I have a convertible so it's not a great car to drive in this weather," said Scott Szaban who lives in Springfield, Massachusetts but drove to West Hartford for holiday shopping.

