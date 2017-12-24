Dry, increasing clouds throughout the day; Possible white Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas Eve/Christmas Morning

During the day on Christmas eve, there will be a lull in the action with dry conditions before more wintry weather returns at night. A second storm will quickly develop off shore and swipe us with a period of snow and possibly snow and rain along the shore for Christmas Eve after midnight through Christmas Morning. Current accumulations are expected to remain light to moderate, with highest amounts in the Litchfield hills and northeast hills. The shoreline will be experiencing changeover to rain or a rain/snow mix, so accumulations will be minimal. Stay tuned for details on the potential Christmas snow this weekend as lot can change before now and Monday.

Last minute shopping?

Even though most areas are above freezing, watch for areas of fog, especially across the higher elevations and, be prepared for another batch of rain this evening with the passage of the cold front. With clearing skies expected late tonight, re-freezing of surfaces and black ice will cause hazardous road conditions, especially across inland areas where temps just made it above freezing with plenty of standing water. So late tonight night through early Sunday morning allow extra time to get your destination until temps rise above freezing by midday with some sunshine and temps above freezing.

TODAY: Early sun, increasing afternoon clouds. High: 35-40

TONIGHT: Snow developing inland, snow/rain mix along shore after midnight. Lows: 28-35.

CHRISTMAS: Snow in the morning (mix to snow along the shore), partial clearing during the afternoon, and becoming windy and cold . High: 30s. Snow Accumulations: 3"-6" N&W of I-84, 1"-3" southern inland areas to just a slushy coating along the shore.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. High: 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 20s

Saturday: Chance of snow. High: 20s.

