Police arrest woman 6 months after crash that killed Enfield man

NORWICH – Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Norwich, Connecticut State Police have made an arrest.

The June 25th crash killed 25 year old Benjamin St. Pierre of Enfield. Today police arrested 23-year old Victoria Berube of Suffield. They say she was driving the car that St. Pierre was in, heading north on I-395 when she struck another vehicle, crossed over two travel lanes and went through a metal rail and crashed into a cement bridge support.

Berube faces seven different charges, among them: Operating Under the Influence, Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Speeding over 70 mph. She’s being held on $250,000 bond and is due in Norwich Superior Court on January 4th.