State Police investigating after person struck by car on Route 9 in Berlin

BERLIN — State Police say they are investigating after a person was struck by a car on Route 9 in Berlin.

The accident happened around 2:20 a.m. on the southbound lane. Jesse Etienne, 19, of Arizona, was outside his car due to a prior accident. While he was standing outside his car in the median, he was struck by a car driven by Robert Markahm, 35, of Portland.

Etienne was taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Marham was also taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

State Police ask if anyone witnessed the accident to call 860-534-1000.