1 woman arrested in connection with Stratford stabbing

STRATFORD — One woman is in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person Sunday.

Late on Christmas Eve, officers were sent by dispatch to Greenfield Avenue to reports of a stabbing.

Police said that Karalyn Mikucionis, 27, arrived at the house, punched a woman in the face and then stabbed a man in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. There was a child present at the house but was unharmed during the incident.

Mikucionis was charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, risk of injury, and disorderly conduct. She is being held on bond and scheduled to be in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.