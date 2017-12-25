× 2 people in critical condition after serious Harwinton car crash; Route 8 NB closed

HARWINTON — Police have shut down a portion of Route 8 northbound following a serious crash were two people are in critical condition.

The crash occurred between exits 41 and 42. Police said the crash is right underneath the bridge.

Lifestar has been requested to the scene. Police said one person was transported to Waterbury hospital, while another person was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Our crew at the scene has said three cars have been involved in the crash. One of the cars was rolled over on its side.

One dog has been transported to the emergency vet for its injuries.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb between x42 ramps Harwinton closed. Life Star transporting one, animal control transporting one dog to emergency vet for eval.

