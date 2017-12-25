× 800 Windsor residents without power after car crash

WINDSOR — Almost eight hundred people were without power Monday afternoon until evening due to a tree taking down power lines.

Around 1:50 p.m., police responded to a car accident on Poquonock Avenue. Police said the car struck a tree, which caused the tree to pull down power lines.

An Eversource spokesman said that almost eight hundred people were initially without power but they hope to have all power restored by 6 p.m. tonight.

No one was hurt in the injury and the cause of the crash is unknown.