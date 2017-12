× Old Saybrook fire crews battle Christmas Eve fire

OLD SAYBROOK — The Old Saybrook Fire Department was dispatched at 10:18 p.m. to a home at Pettipaug Avenue in the Fenwick section of town. A fire alarm had gone off, as well as a report of smoke.

When crews arrived, fire was found in the walls adjacent to the chimney from the first to third floors.

No injuries were reported. Six people were in the home, including three dogs. They had to relocate due to the damage in the house.

Mutual aid was brought in from surrounding towns including Clinton and Westbrook.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating into the cause.