Winter Weather Advisory: Snow Christmas morning; cold rushes in for the week

‘Twas the forecast for Christmas, and the snow came on down,

wrapping up around midmorning for all of Connecticut’s towns.

The snow was impressive, off to the North and West

where Santa brought a White Christmas, and 2-5” of new snow at best.

But down to the shore, along came a clattering,

with a lot less snow, mainly a mix, and the sound of rain was a-pattering.

Highs in the 30s on Monday, with more cold temps in sight,

with teens and 20s all week, I wish you all much warmer thoughts tonight!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Connecticut. Expect travel in the morning hours of Christmas to be troublesome. Snow may be heavy at times, especially in areas where banding of snow is evident on radar.

CHRISTMAS (Weather Watch): Snow in the morning (mix to snow along the shore), partial clearing during the afternoon, and becoming windy and cold . High: 30s. Snow Accumulations: 3"-6" N&W of I-84, 1"-3" southern inland areas to just a slushy coating along the shore.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. High: 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Upper 10s

FRIDAY: Bitter Cold. Sub-zero lows possible. Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 20s

Saturday (Weather Watch): Chance of snow. High: 20s.

