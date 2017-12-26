Bitter cold moves in for the last week of 2017

Today will be sunny, brisk and colder with highs in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Think that sounds cold? High temperatures will only be in the 10s for a few days this week with low temperatures in the single digits to near 0! Most of the time will be dry and sunny though with a quiet stretch ahead.
Then all eyes turn to Saturday with a coastal storm nearby. Right now odds favor a little snow but there is still a big range in possibilities including a total miss (dry weather) and a significant snow storm. Could this be the last snow of 2017?
Harsh cold continues into the beginning of January with temperatures well below average.
TODAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 25-30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. High: Near 20.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.
FRIDAY: Bitter Cold. Sub-zero lows possible. Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Upper 10s to near 20.
SATURDAY(Weather Watch): Chance of snow. High: Near 20.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mid-upper 10s.
