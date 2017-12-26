× Christmas Morning fire injures 2, destroys Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD — A 3-alarm fire that broke out on Christmas injured 2 people and destroyed a family’s home.

Fairfield Fire Department officials said that on Monday at around 3:30 a.m., they got a call of a house on fire at 459 Morehouse Lane in the Southport section of Fairfield.

The caller told them that there was a fire in the house and that all the occupants had escaped. During the families’ escape, one occupant jumped from a second floor window, sustaining minor injuries.

At the time of the fire, seven occupants were asleep in the residence. Two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The Westport Fire Department assisted by establishing a water supply down the long and narrow roadway. The Bridgeport Fire Department provided station coverage during this incident.

The Red Cross and the Milford Fire Department Canteen also responded to provide assistance to both the family and responders during the night’s frigid temperatures.

“We would like all our residents to test their smoke alarms and please be attentive to open flames, candle usage and fire places during this holiday season”, said Chief Denis McCarthy.