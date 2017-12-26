× Connecticut awarding $31 million for affordable housing

HARTFORD — The state of Connecticut is awarding more than $31 million to 10 communities across the state to help with affordable housing projects.

The funding is being issued to Ellington, Hartford, Manchester, New London, Norwalk, Norwich, Suffield, Trumbull, Wallingford and Westbrook. The money comes from several grant programs started under Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration.

Malloy says affordable housing policies make Connecticut a more attractive place to live and work, and to raise a family. He says they also provide stability to Connecticut’s most vulnerable citizens.

Projects receiving grants and loans for new or renovated affordable housing include the rehabilitation of an 86-unit housing cooperative in Norwalk and development of a new rental housing complex in Suffield.

The allotments still need final approval by the State Bond Commission.