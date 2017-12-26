× Connecticut holiday travel by the numbers

HARTFORD — Maybe thanks to the weather, maybe drivers were just more careful on the road this year but the number of incidents that State Police responded to was down this year over the holiday compared to 2016.

The numbers span between December 22nd to December 26t.

This year, State Police responded to 406 accidents compared to 579 last year.

No fatalities from accidents were reported this year, compared to 4 fatalities last year.

There were 24 DUI arrests this year compared to 47 last year.

With total calls for service, the numberfor 2017 was at 5,421 compared to 8,046 last year.

Troopers enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.