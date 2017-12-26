× Crews battle house fire in Windsor, two taken to hospital for injuries

WINDSOR — Windsor fire crews battled a house fire on Mayflower Road early this morning.

The Fire Chief says the thinks the home could be a total loss with a burned roof.

Two people were inside the house at the time, believed to be a man and a woman. They were able to make it to a neighbor’s house to call 911. The chief says an ambulance took them to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.